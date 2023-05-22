Franklin Resources Inc. Has $549.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,487,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,345 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $549,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9 %

KHC stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 1,709,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.