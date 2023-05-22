Franklin Resources Inc. Has $676.55 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.89% of Schlumberger worth $676,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 178.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

