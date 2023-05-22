Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $615.08 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,111,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.54. 15,913,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,863,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $642.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $253.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.59.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.