Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,559,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,309 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,671,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.77. 1,205,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.