Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $55,460,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 197.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,598,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,009,000 after buying an additional 1,723,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 937.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

