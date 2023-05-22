Frontier Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $15.67 million and $2.04 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

