FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.26

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 382249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.
FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAI)
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.