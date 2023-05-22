Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of FLGT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 69,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,165. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

