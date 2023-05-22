Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,788.80 ($22.41).

FUTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Future from GBX 2,510 ($31.44) to GBX 2,040 ($25.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.29) to GBX 1,350 ($16.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,153 ($14.44) target price for the company.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 876.63 ($10.98) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 896.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 851 ($10.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,062 ($25.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,093.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,306.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09.

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg acquired 90,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.10) per share, with a total value of £802,866.62 ($1,005,720.43). Corporate insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

