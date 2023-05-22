G999 (G999) Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, G999 has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2,429.44 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00039003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

