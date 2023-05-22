Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 500.com

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at 500.com in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $366.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.51. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $13,448,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

