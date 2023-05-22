GAP (NYSE:GPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GAP Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE GPS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,694. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.91.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in GAP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

