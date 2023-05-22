Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $5.01 Million in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 783,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000. Anywhere Real Estate accounts for about 3.7% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Anywhere Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,500,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000.

Shares of HOUS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.44. 594,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,852. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a market cap of $710.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

