General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

NYSE GD traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $210.74. The stock had a trading volume of 152,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,883. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

