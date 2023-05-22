General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.20. 428,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

