General Electric (NYSE:GE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

