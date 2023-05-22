GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $11.06 million and $526,396.96 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,099,894 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

