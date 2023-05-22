Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 221,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,991. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock valued at $466,490. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

