Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Increased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.31. 218,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

