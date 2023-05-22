George Reid Acquires 20,000 Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider George Reid bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($20,794.19).

Shares of Quilter stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 85.30 ($1.07). 1,156,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,813. Quilter plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 76 ($0.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 101 ($1.27).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

