Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 109,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after buying an additional 951,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after buying an additional 639,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

