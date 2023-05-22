Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.35. 149,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,295. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.24. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 19.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,719,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,520,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,191,000 after buying an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,619,000 after buying an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

