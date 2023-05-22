Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.5 %

GNL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 207,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,511. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $12,140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after buying an additional 717,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 712,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $8,483,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

