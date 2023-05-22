Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
GNL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.5 %
GNL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 207,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,511. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $12,140,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after buying an additional 717,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 712,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $8,483,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
