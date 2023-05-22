Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 323,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

