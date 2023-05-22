Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.17. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 115,362 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

