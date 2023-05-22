Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.03. 593,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,668,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.