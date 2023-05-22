Graco (NYSE:GGG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.52. 244,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,404 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

