Granby Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Granby Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 3.5% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,277,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,050,319. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.