Granby Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Alliance Resource Partners comprises about 1.3% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. 205,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,740. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARLP. Noble Financial began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

