Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 54,221 shares.The stock last traded at $5.66 and had previously closed at $5.31.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Rating)

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.