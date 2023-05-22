Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of GHL stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. 3,351,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,272. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $268.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)
