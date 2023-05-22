Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Shares of GHL stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.66. 3,351,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,272. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $268.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

