Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $615,240.34 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,656.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00341017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00562257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00427653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

