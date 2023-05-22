Grin (GRIN) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $602,585.27 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,928.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00338421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00565030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00068064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00427505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

