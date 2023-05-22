Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

HMY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 2,008,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,003. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.