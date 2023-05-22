Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

HMY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. 2,008,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,003. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 26,664,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

