Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 69,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $475,945.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,159 shares of company stock worth $1,204,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

