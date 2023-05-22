Hayden Brown Sells 22,946 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $188,386.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,949.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 20th, Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $308,640.48.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98.

Upwork stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

