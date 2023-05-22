HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.17.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.63. 720,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.40. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.