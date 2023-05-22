Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Trading Down 2.2%

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 184,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,599,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.