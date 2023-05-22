Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $136.23. 505,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.