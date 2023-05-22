Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

