Heritage Trust Co Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VB traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.45. 217,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

