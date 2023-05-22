Heritage Trust Co Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,181,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 131,444 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after purchasing an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.76. The stock had a trading volume of 340,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

