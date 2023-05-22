Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,937,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,905,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

