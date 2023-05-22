Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.87 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00018155 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $178.07 million and approximately $172,367.30 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.86368668 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180,271.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

