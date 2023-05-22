Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 477,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,371. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

