Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBCP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $259.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

