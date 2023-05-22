Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,465,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

