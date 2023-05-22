Horizen Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $116.35 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.48 or 0.00031328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $116.35 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00119471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00046381 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001239 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,714,069 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

