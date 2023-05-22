Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Hormel Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HRL traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

