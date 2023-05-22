Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

